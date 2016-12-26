Foster family of six spends first official Christmas together

A Verona family's wish came true just in time for Christmas.

Ryan and Lynnsey Jones now have six boys a part of their family, after being approved to adopt three foster boys they welcomed into their home last year.

The Jones have three boys of their own, 8-year-old Cayden, 7-year-old Finn, and 2-year-old Ronin, they fostered three other boys, 5-year-old Easton, 3-year-old Terryn, and 2-year-old Declan, after putting their home on a list of foster families in the area.

"We've always wanted a big family," said Ryan Jones, who was worried last Christmas that the boys would not be a part of the family the following year. "We opened our presents, we had a good time, but then it just leaves you wondering is this my only Christmas with them?"

According to Jones, in the State of Wisconsin, the foster families program allows children to go back to their homes if the state deems it's the best place for them to live. The Jones put in a request to adopt the boys last year, a process that can take years to complete. Luckily, in November, the Jones' officially welcomed the boys into their family at their own.

"There were just big cheers behind us, over a dozen different friends and relatives ... the boy's grandparents are still in their life, and my parents, and aunts and uncles, and cousins and everybody was there as one big family gathering," he said, recalling the moment in a Dane County courtroom.

The three foster boys, all have special needs.

"We have at least one to three appointments every day that we go to," said Lynnsey Jones, who quit her job to take care of the boys to make sure their needs are constantly met. "We play games, and change diapers, and find groceries and get more groceries, and more groceries."

Despite all of the responsibility of taking care of the six boys, the Joneses say they wouldn't change a thing.

"To know that we're all here, as a family, it's going to be a much more low-key year, just knowing our time together is forever," said Jones.

In fact, they're still on the list to keep their home open to welcome more foster kids down the road.

The Joneses encourage anyone who may be thinking of becoming a foster parent, to reach out for guidance.

"This is a calling, it has to be something you really want to do, but if you think even the slightest that you have the heart to open up your home, to somebody else and give a child their forever home, you should really explore it."