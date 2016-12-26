Downed trees and power lines spark fire in Mosinee

Heavy winds knocked trees onto power lines Monday, sparking a fire in Mosinee, according to Lt. Tom Janssen of the Mosinee Fire Department. No one was hurt.

Wisconsin Public Service was at the scene on the 800 block of Rangeline Road working to get lines back up.

Crews responded around 10 a.m., and Janssen said it would be up to four hours until the lines were repaired.

Fire officials said it's important to keep your distance from downed lines and report them right away.

"The biggest thing is to just stay away," said EMS Deputy Chief Emily Dobeck. "Don't try and go near it, just try to stay away as much as possible. Stay at least two power lines down."

WPS reported nearly 700 customers were without power in Mosinee late Monday morning.