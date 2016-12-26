Downed trees and power lines spark fire in Mosinee - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Downed trees and power lines spark fire in Mosinee

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -

Heavy winds knocked trees onto power lines Monday, sparking a fire in Mosinee, according to Lt. Tom Janssen of the Mosinee Fire Department. No one was hurt.

Wisconsin Public Service was at the scene on the 800 block of Rangeline Road working to get lines back up.

Crews responded around 10 a.m., and Janssen said it would be up to four hours until the lines were repaired.

Fire officials said it's important to keep your distance from downed lines and report them right away.

"The biggest thing is to just stay away," said EMS Deputy Chief Emily Dobeck. "Don't try and go near it, just try to stay away as much as possible. Stay at least two power lines down."

WPS reported nearly 700 customers were without power in Mosinee late Monday morning.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.