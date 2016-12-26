Packers RB Christine Michael joins Pack Attack Monday

Green Bay Packers running back Christine Michael will join us for Pack Attack Monday.

Michael is one of the newest Packers. He was signed by Green Bay after being waived by the Seahawks in November, despite being Seattle's leading rusher during the early portion of the season.

Michael scored his first touchdown as a Packer in Green Bay's win over the Bears, a 41-yard touchdown run coming in the third quarter.

Sports Director Brandon Kinnard and April Boblin are excited to have Johnnie Gray re-join them, as well. The Packers Hall of Famer will be with us for each show the rest of the season, playoffs included.

This show will be Monday, December 26 at Dale's Weston Lanes. The show airs Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on Newsline 9.

Looking ahead, the following week's show will air live from Dale's Weston Lanes on January 3 at 6:30 p.m.