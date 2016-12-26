Dane County residents worried about F-35 noise

Two F-35A Lightning II jets taxi down the taxiway at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Camp Douglas, Wis., during the Northern Lightning exercise Aug. 23, 2016. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell/WI Department of Military Affairs

Dane County residents say basing F-35 fighter jets in Madison would be too noisy.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Monday that people around Truax Field are already fed up with the noise from F-16s. Sara Petzold said the windows of her home on Madison's north side rattle when military jets from Truax fly over. Melanie Foxcroft, who lives on Madison's east side, says F-16 noise is "ear-shattering."

The U.S. Air Force is looking for two bases to houses F-35 Lightning IIs. Truax is one of five finalists.

Air Force officials say the F-35s usually produce noise equivalent to F-16s but could be quieter on takeoff because they don't use afterburners as frequently.

Noise studies taking into account conditions at Truax will be completed next year.