Family copes with aftermath of Christmas Day fire

A Mosinee family is working to pick up the pieces after a fire ripped through their home Christmas Day.

Mike Ellis and Tammy Paige said they're on an "emotional roller coaster" but are thankful no one in their family is hurt.

The Mosinee Fire Department responded to flames around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon on West Otter Lane.

Ellis and Page were on their way to visit family near Madison at the time. Another family member saw the blaze and called authorities.

Ellis' brother Joe has set up a GoFundMe page for the family.

He said the devastation inside the house was hard to stomach.

"I think walking through and seeing the gifts that were just exchanged burned and charred, and all of the wrapping paper and boxes burned," he said. "It's really eerie."

Tough cleanup lies ahead.

"To see the celebration that had just happened, and then it's gone," he said. "It's a hard picture to kind of paint until you're here and you see it."

To push through the heartbreak, the family is clinging on to the fact they still have each other.

"So many things go right," Joe Ellis said. "And I think our family is finding the light in those things."

Joe said the entire family is thankful for the community's support.