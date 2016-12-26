UPDATE: Fire that killed Wisconsin Rapids man started atop stove

The fire that killed a 59-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man started atop the stove in his apartment, investigators said Wednesday.

Bobbi J. Long was found dead in the apartment about 3:30 p.m. Monday after some tenants reported a burning smell, Police. Lt. Julie Bueger said.

He died of smoke inhalation, Wood County Coroner Dara Hamm said.

Long, who lived alone, was found in the living room of the apartment and investigators are still trying to determine when the fire started and when it extinguished itself.

"There was some type of residual burnt food, a pan," said Capt. Robert Barteck of the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department. "It had risen, spread to some of the adjacent items near the stove top, but luckily did not spread any farther."

Joe Kessler lives in the building, and he was there when authorities were called.

"I got here probably about 1:30 the day after Christmas," he said. "There was a really bad smell. It smelled like burning electrical or Styrofoam or something."

The situation has him, as well as other neighbors, on edge.

"Just kind of a weird thing to come back to when you come back from Christmas," Kessler said. "To find out someone died in your apartment building is very unsettling. I wish the best for his family and all those affected."

No smoke detectors went off.

