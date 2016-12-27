Gunshots being fired at Amish school in Clark County - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Gunshots being fired at Amish school in Clark County

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
NEILLSVILLE (WAOW) - A rural Amish school has become the target of gunshots at night when no students are there, the Clark County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

The most recent shooting at the school north of state Highway 73 on County Highway W in Grant Township occurred about 9 p.m. Nov. 25, Sheriff Gregory Herrick said in a statement.

The motive is unknown and investigators need the public's help in identifying the shooters, the sheriff said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department at 715-743-3157.

