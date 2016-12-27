Wausau opening yard waste site Wednesday - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau opening yard waste site Wednesday

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Wausau is opening its yard waste site Wednesday for property owners to dispose downed limbs and branches and Christmas trees.

Rains and high winds last weekend caused some storm damage across the city, Public Works Director Eric Lindman said.

The yard waste site will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Jan. 20, excluding New Year's Day.

