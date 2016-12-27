OSHA cites Wisconsin company in teen's machine shop death

COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) -- A federal workplace safety agency has cited a Wisconsin company after a teenage worker was fatally injured at a machine shop.

The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Tuesday it has issued multiple safety and health violations against GD Roberts & Co. of Columbus.

Authorities say 17-year-old Dusty Babcock became trapped in a machine at GD Roberts on June 27. Police say Babcok was cleaning scrap metal under a laser cutter when the machine engaged and came down on him. He later died at UW Hospital.

OSHA found the company failed to ensure that procedures were followed to lockout the machine to prevent unintentional movement, and did not train its employees properly in such safety procedures.

The agency is proposing $119,000 in penalties. The company can contest the findings.