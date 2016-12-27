NFL playoff predictions & possibilities: Packers have 70 percent chance at playoff berth

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers will attempt to make “run the table” a reality Sunday night in Detroit.

The winner of Sunday night’s Packers-Lions game is guaranteed to host a playoff game. Kickoff for that game is at 7:25 p.m on NBC.

The Packers need to win or tie to clinch the division title.

If the Lions defeat the Packers, Green Bay needs the New York Giants to beat the Washington Redskins in order to clinch a Wild Card spot. If the Packers lose and the Redskins defeat the Giants, Green Bay will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

NFL.com’s current playoff picture projects the Packers as a No. 4 seed, meaning they will play the Giants in the Wild Card round. New York has already clinched the No. 5 spot.

The statistics website FiveThirtyEight gives the Packers a 70 percent chance of making the playoffs, a 49 percent change of winning the division, and a 3 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl.

The Lions, meanwhile, have a 71 percent chance of making the playoffs, a 51 percent change of winning the division, and a two percent chance of winning the Super Bowl.