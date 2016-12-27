Wisconsin GOP eyes Duffy for senate

Despite rumors that Rep. Sean Duffy might make a run for the U.S. Senate against democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin in 2018, he said it's too early to make that decision.

"I was just elected to serve another term in the 7th Congressional District," Duffy said. "I haven't put any thought into what I'm going to do in the 2018 cycle."

Duffy won reelection against Democratic challenger Mary Hoeft for his fourth consecutive term in office.

Duffy said he's looking forward to what he can do in the next two years.

"I can tell you right now, I'm looking forward to working for the people of northern, western and central Wisconsin in this upcoming Congress," he said. "There are a lot of good things we can get done -- grow our economy, secure our border, defeat ISIS, and put people back to work with better paying jobs."