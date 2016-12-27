Nigel Hayes leads way, No. 14 Wisconsin beats Rutgers 72-52

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Nigel Hayes scored 20 points, Zak Showalter added 18 and No. 14 Wisconsin used an active start on the defensive end to build an early lead and defeat Rutgers 72-52 on Tuesday night.

Hayes scored 12 points in the first half, when the Badgers (12-2) opened with a 16-4 run over the first 12 minutes to take control in both team's Big Ten opener.



Wisconsin needed the cushion after the Scarlet Knights (11-3) rallied from a 20-point deficit with 14 minutes left.



Rutgers forced turnovers and went on a 3-point shooting spree, hitting five from behind the arc in a 5-minute stretch capped by Nigel Johnson's 3 with 8:19 left to get within 53-44.



The Badgers clamped down defensively from there, holding Rutgers to two field goals over the next 5-plus minutes.



Mike Williams led Rutgers with 18 points. Ethan Happ finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Wisconsin.

