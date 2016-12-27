Wausau on the Water debuts with soft opening - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau on the Water debuts with soft opening

Posted:
By Curtis Aderholdt, Photo Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A new entertainment and dining center is ready to open in Wausau.

Wausau on the Water, or W.O.W., celebrated its soft opening Tuesday.
    
Dozens of first-timers checked out the bar and dining booths, which come from Lambeau Field's former "Curly's Pub."
    
Owners said the family-friendly establishment stems from the hard work his family has put into it.

"This is a family company," said operating partner Evan Greenwood. "And I mean myself, my uncle, my mom, my wife, my dad have all been putting in tireless hours to make sure that this goes right and we can do the best job we can and really serve the people of Wausau well."
    
Wausau on the Water also features a large game room and 36-person laser tag arena.

The plans for the establishment were approved in August of 2015 and the groundbreaking took place in May of 2016.

