City of Biloxi says bar run by Favre's sister is a nuisance - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

City of Biloxi says bar run by Favre's sister is a nuisance

Posted:

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- The city of Biloxi could shut down a bar run by former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre's sister.

The Sun Herald reports the city has sued to have Sideways Sports Bar and Grill declared a public nuisance. If a judge grants a temporary injunction, Biloxi could revoke the business license of the bar, managed by Brandi Favre. She didn't respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit says police have responded to 133 calls at Sideways between July 13 and Nov. 30, including brawls and gunshots. Biloxi could also seek a permanent order forcing the bar to post bond to ensure it abides by city laws.

At a second Sideways location in Bay St. Louis, acting Police Chief Wes Mayley says complaints are normal for a bar.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.