New Years Eve centerpieces

New Years Eve is the perfect time to wow company with sparkling centerpieces. Ali Young, an event coordinator with Tuxes and Tulle Event Planning stopped by Wake Up to show us how to make some dazzling decorations.

Holiday vase combo

Three vases of different sizes

Small Ornaments

Festively colored flowers

Floating candle

Gold Charger plate

Water

Here’s how to make it:

First, take the tallest and smallest clear vases and add ornaments of different colors until the vases are full. Set these vases aside while you work on the final one. Next, take the middle sized vase and add the festive flowers in any order. Then, take a glass of water and add it to the vase slowly over the top of the flowers. You can choose to mix the flowers if you wish, or leave them as they are. Add the floating candle to the top of the vase, and all you have to do is arrange them! Take a charger plate, and place the three vases in any arrangement on the plate. Then you have one simple and elegant holiday centerpiece done!

Festive Flower Arrangement

Flowers of different festive colors and sizes – in the example, we used roses (a variety is better)

Colored leaves or regular leaves with glitter spray

Berry branches and green filler –in the example, we used pine branches

Scissors

Small circular vase

Red Charger plate

Here’s how to make it:

First, take colored leaves and cut the stems to all different lengths. Add them to the small circular vase, spreading them out as you go. It’s time to add the first batch of flowers to the vase! Take one color of flowers and slowly add them between the leaves, spreading them out as you go. Once you finish that color, move on to the next and do the same. In our example, we used small cream and red roses. Once you’ve finished the flowers, begin adding in the green filler to the arrangement one small piece at a time until you think it looks full enough. Finally, begin adding in the berries, one small bunch at a time. This adds a more full look to the arrangement, leaving guests wondering how you made it yourself!

Winter Ice Arrangement

Medium sized vase

Artificial icicles from any craft store

Silver grass

Little snowflakes

Silver tray

Here’s how to make it:

First, take the cylinder vase and add a handful of silver grass to it. Then take the icicles (3-4) and add them to the vase in the desired arrangement. Fill the rest of the vase with the silver grass that you originally used, letting some hang over the edge of the vase. Add in mini-snowflakes as needed around the top of the vase. Set the finished vase on the silver tray and you’re all set!