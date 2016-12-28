Statewide crime alert issued for armed suspect in mall evacuation

UPDATE: Grand Chute Police said that they are working on a search warrant to track the phone of a man who prompted an evacuation at Fox River Mall Tuesday night.

Officers got a ping off Christopher Hawkins’ cell phone in the western part of the state, police say. A statewide crime alert has been sent out for Hawkins.

Investigators say the 28-year-old is considered armed and dangerous. They have yet to find him. The Grand Chute Police Department says investigators are working on releasing a photo of Hawkins.

Grand Chute Police say they got a call just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, from a person who was concerned about Hawkins. The caller said Hawkins was sitting in a car in the Fox River Mall parking lot with a gun, and had threatened to start shooting. Police started to search the parking lot while also shutting down the mall, evacuating the people inside. They say they searched the parking lot and the mall and did not find Hawkins. They believe he left the area.

“I know it’s a white vehicle, there’s no license plate on it. And apparently he’s from out of state,” said Capt. Mike Velie of the Grand Chute Police Department.

Police describe Hawkins as a black man who is 5’9″ tall, weighs about 150 lbs. with short hair and a goatee. They say he frequently wears a diamond stud earring in his right ear and a tan, two-tone hat with a tag on top. They are concerned that he may be experiencing mental health issues. They say if you know where he is, please contact Grand Chute Police.

Action 2 News spoke to people inside the mall at the time of the evacuation who said an announcement came over the loudspeaker, suggesting there was an emergency, and requesting that people get to a safe place. Most people evacuated the mall, but some sheltered in place in back rooms with customers. Grand Chute Police say they fully swept the mall, to make sure anyone inside knew it was safe to leave.

“There was no disturbance in the mall. No indication, there was no problem at all in the mall. Not uncommon I think when this stuff occurs. I got a phone call saying that there was somebody shooting inside the mall. So, once I did some research, I found out that was not true,” said Capt. Velie.

For shoppers it was a scary situation.

“I just saw a lot of people running. I was kind of freaking out. What’s going on, you know. Something this big has never happened before,” said Carly Rabe of Oshkosh.

Mychele Hawkins of Appleton told us, “At first I thought it wasn’t really real, because we’ve had alarms go off and stuff. I didn’t really know what to think. I still don’t. I guess I’m not very surprised. I thought this was going to happen at this mall at some point anyways.”

The mall is scheduled to reopen Wednesday morning.

