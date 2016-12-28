Packers focused on NFC North title despite possibility of Wild Card berth

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy talk on the sideline during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

The only way the Packers will play at Lambeau Field again this season is if they beat the Lions Sunday, win the NFC North, and get the home playoff game that comes along with it.

However, there is one scenario that would allow Green Bay to sneak into the playoffs, even with a loss.

If the Giants beat Washington Sunday afternoon, in a game that begins at 3:25 p.m. CST, the Packers would advance to the playoffs even if they lose to the Lions.

The team will likely know that result by the time they take the field on Sunday night, but the team said Wednesday there won't be too much scoreboard watching.

"We're going to do everything the way we normally do it," head coach Mike McCarthy said at his news conference Wednesday afternoon. "I'm going to be working on my (play) call sheet at that time."

McCarthy was even asked if he would give Ben McAdoo, the Giants head coach who served as an assistant under McCarthy until 2013, a phone call to ask for help from New York.

While help from the Giants would be a great insurance policy, the Packers remain focused on reclaiming the NFC North title.

"Our goal is to win the North," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "Those other things are nice, but this is a game we need to win in our minds regardless of the outcome of that other game."

Kickoff for Sunday's game at Ford Field is set for 7:30 p.m. on NBC. It will be the final regular season game of the 2016 NFL season.