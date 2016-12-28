Former Langlade County employee under investigation

A former Langlade County Human Resources Director is under investigation by the Marathon County District Attorney. What for, is still a secret.

Marathon County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Chad Billeb confirmed they were asked to investigate a former Langlade County employee in December, and several board members confirmed it was the former H.R. Director who resigned in November 2016.

Billeb said they turned over the investigation to the D.A. in late December.

This comes after Langlade County Sheriff Bill Greening sounded off on the former H.R. director in a letter to the Antigo Daily Journal, explaining why he resigned from his position two years early.

Greening said in the letter that problems arose right after the H.R. director was hired in October 2015, and that he received numerous complaints from people that he brought to the county board's attention as well as the personnel committee, but he said they were mostly ignored.

"I became aware of several issues with the HR director that caused me great concern and prompted me to refuse to utilize the HR director in my hiring and promotional processes in the sheriff's office," Greening wrote. "My refusal to use the HR director was met with considerable criticism from the Personnel, Finance and Executive committees of the county board."

Greening once again called out the county's personnel, finance and executive committee's for why he resigned.

"During the past several months I have met with Chairman Solin on a number of occasions and described to him in detail the issues and problems associated with some members of the three committees mentioned above," Greening wrote. "Chairman Solin chose not to address those issues."

This is the third statement involving Greening and the Langlade County Board Chair Dave Solin. Greening originally sounded off on the board in his resignation letter December 14. Solin later put out a statement saying the board has done a lot for the department.

Newsline 9 reached out to the Marathon County D.A., calls were not returned Wednesday evening. Newsline 9 also spoke with several county board members including Solin, none of them want to speak on camera at this time, several citing the investigation as the reason.

Greening did not want to speak on camera or comment on the investigation.