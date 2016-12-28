Ways to combat seasonal depression

The lack of sunlight can be tough on people's mood this time of year. Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is usually at a high from November until about March because the sun isn't out very often.

Symptoms include feeling very down, not having energy and unexplained physical pain to name a few. Experts said there are ways to combat it.

"One of the things that helps people this time of year is to actually buy, there's special lights they have that sit on your desk you can have on 10 to 15 minutes a day and that helps improve the mood," said Peaceful Solutions Co-Executive Director Lee Shipway.

Shipway said the lights used for fish tanks have the same type of lighting that helps fight SAD. She also said dieting, exercise and meditation have a positive effect.