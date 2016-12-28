Suspect who prompted Fox River Mall evacuation captured in Minnesota

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) – Grand Chute Police tell Action 2 News the capture of Christopher Hawkins, who prompted an evacuation at Fox River Mall Tuesday night, was a joint effort.

Hawkins, 28, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Hennepin County, Minn., which includes the city of Minneapolis and its western suburbs.

“Once we realized he crossed the border over to Minnesota, we reached out to the local FBI office in Green Bay, requested some assistance in taking him into custody. They ran with it, and were able to locate him in a parking lot of a business in Hennepin County, Minnesota, and were able to take him into custody without incident,” Grand Chute Officer Travis Waas said.

Grand Chute Police say they got a call just after 6 p.m. Tuesday from a person who said Hawkins was sitting in a car in the Fox River Mall parking lot with a gun and had threatened to start shooting, and asked police to check on his welfare.

Police started to search the parking lot while also shutting down the mall, evacuating the people inside. They say they searched the parking lot and the mall and did not find Hawkins. They believed he left the area. A statewide notification went out to law enforcement, calling Hawkins an active threat to public safety.

Police believed he was armed and dangerous and potentially suffering from mental health issues.

They got a ping off Hawkins’s phone in the western part of the state and told us they were working on a search warrant Wednesday morning to continue tracking his phone.

“Last night we were able to ping the cellphone obviously because there was an active threat going on, threats have been made, it was actively happening, cell phone companies can give us that information because it’s happening in real time. Since so much time has passed since that incident, you have to go through policies and procedures to get that information,” Waas explained.

The Outagamie County district attorney is working on Hawkins’s extradition back to Wisconsin.