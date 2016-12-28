Inconsistency, injuries plaguing Lions ahead of showdown with Green Bay

Once 9-4 and in firm control of the NFC North, the Lions are coming off back-to-back losses to the Giants and Cowboys as they head into Sunday's divisional showdown with the Packers.

It's no coincidence that both losses coincide with the latest injury to quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been playing with a close on his throwing hand to protect a dislocated middle finger.

"It's something that I'm trying to eliminate as much as possible while still staying aggressive," Stafford said Wednesday, via ESPN. "I really don't think it's been a factor."

The Packers agree. Mike McCarthy said Wednesday he hasn't seen much of a drop off in Stafford's play since the injury.

"I think he threw the ball great in the Monday night game against Dallas," the head coach said Wednesday. "I think he's playing extremely well and the ball looked like it came off his hand very consistently and accurately. I don't think it'll be a factor at all."

Before the injury, Stafford was on the short list of NFL MVP candidates. He's led eight fourth-quarter comebacks, an NFL record.

Mike McCarthy said finishing will be one of his top emphasis as he gets the Packers ready for Sunday's Showdown in Motown.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on New Year's Day.