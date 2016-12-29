Athlete of the Week: Kenneth Holz

Iola-Scandinavia senior Kenneth Holz leads his squad in scoring this year, averaging just around 20 points per game.

"Boy when he gets on the floor, his game really speaks for itself," Thunderbirds coach Sam Bertsch said of his star player."He's such a tough player. Tremendous ball handler. Tremendous energy... great leader to his teammates. And the kids love his energy. When he gets going, they get going too."

In holiday tournament action on Tuesday, Holz recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds against Fall River.

As his coach said, as he goes, so do the Thunderbirds, and Holz -- in his senior finale -- has his heart set on a Central Wisconsin Eight Conference crown.

"I'm just trying to give our team energy," Holz said. "I'm trying to get buckets, trying to ramp up the team. Just trying to have fun and compete. I think we can be a conference champ-competitor this year. I think we're 1 and 2 in conference play so far this year. I'm just trying to feed off that energy and get more conference wins"