Athlete of the Week: Kenneth Holz - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Athlete of the Week: Kenneth Holz

Posted:

Iola-Scandinavia senior Kenneth Holz leads his squad in scoring this year, averaging just around 20 points per game.  

"Boy when he gets on the floor, his game really speaks for itself," Thunderbirds coach Sam Bertsch said of his star player."He's such a tough player. Tremendous ball handler. Tremendous energy... great leader to his teammates. And the kids love his energy. When he gets going, they get going too."    

In holiday tournament action on Tuesday, Holz recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds against Fall River. 

As his coach said, as he goes, so do the Thunderbirds, and Holz -- in his senior finale -- has his heart set on a Central Wisconsin Eight Conference crown.

"I'm just trying to give our team energy," Holz said. "I'm trying to get buckets, trying to ramp up the team. Just trying to have fun and compete. I think we can be a conference champ-competitor this year. I think we're 1 and 2 in conference play so far this year. I'm just trying to feed off that energy and get more conference wins"

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.