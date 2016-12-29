Night Out @ the Woodson: Tiffany glass

Night Out @ the Woodson - Thursday January 5th.

On the first Thursday of every month, the Woodson Art Museum stay open after hours for family fun or date night in downtown Wausau!

This month's displays include the Tiffany glass exhibition as well as Art 101 and Hands on Art.

January 5 Thursday 5:30 - 6:30 pm

Art 101 Woodson Glass

Take a gallery walk with curator Jane Weinke through

Enduring Beauty and Victorian Art Glass Baskets and

learn about the Museum's glass collections.





January 5 Thursday 5:30 - 7 pm

Hands-on Art

All ages drop in to create

Tiffany-inspired tissue paper

dragonfly sun catchers.

