Night Out @ the Woodson: Tiffany glass

By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Night Out @ the Woodson - Thursday January 5th.

On the first Thursday of every month, the Woodson Art Museum stay open after hours for family fun or date night in downtown Wausau! 

This month's displays include the Tiffany glass exhibition as well as Art 101 and Hands on Art.

January 5 Thursday 5:30 - 6:30 pm
Art 101 Woodson Glass
Take a gallery walk with curator Jane Weinke through
Enduring Beauty and Victorian Art Glass Baskets and
learn about the Museum's glass collections.
 

January 5 Thursday 5:30 - 7 pm
Hands-on Art
All ages drop in to create
Tiffany-inspired tissue paper
dragonfly sun catchers.
 

