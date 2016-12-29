Woman creates anti-stalking backpack kits for domestic violence - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Woman creates anti-stalking backpack kits for domestic violence shelter

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -

A former Xavier High School student is working with a local domestic violence shelter to help victims stop stalkers.

Maria Georgen saw firsthand how hard it was for her sister to prosecute a stalker. Through a $10,000 grant from Verizon’s Hope Line, she built 100 “Safety PACS” for Harbor House in Appleton. PACS stands for “Preventing And Confronting Stalking.”

Each backpack contains a cell phone, door jam, door alarm and personal alarm, audio recorder and other supplies to document incidents.

“Things that are inside those backpacks are invaluable, I mean women need these to document stalking and hopefully make themselves safe and empowered,” Georgen said.

It’s up to the shelter’s discretion to distribute these backpacks to victims.

