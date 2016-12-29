Facebook love scam leaves Marshfield woman $75,000 poorer

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) - A 43-year-old Marshfield woman's Christmas was a little less merry. She got bilked out of $75,000 after falling in love with man on Facebook and being promised a good life.

According to a Marshfield police report:

In late November, the woman began an online relationship with a man named Lyn Dawson that eventually led to conversations about marriage, having children and a chance to "live in luxury."

Dawson asked for money to be sent to a location in the United Arab Emirates and over several weeks the woman wired more than $75,000 to the man she believed was her future husband.

Just before Christmas, friends and the bank told the woman she got scammed and she contacted police Wednesday.

"The suspect's Facebook account has since been deleted," police reported. The woman opened a new bank account and agreed to monitor her credit score.

The woman did not immediately return a telephone message Thursday.