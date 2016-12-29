UPDATE: Cigarette to blame for starting Stevens Point fire

UPDATE: A cigarette is to blame for starting the fire Wednesday night, according to Stevens Point Police Chief Robert Finn.

Finn said someone threw a cigarette into a garbage can, which then started the fire on the first floor.

No one was hurt, but six people are have been displaced. Finn said after an investigation, it was determined the fire caused $125,000 in damage.

-------

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A house fire that started in a kitchen displaced six residents but no one was hurt, according to the Stevens Point Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Second Street.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.