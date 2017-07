MARSHFIELD (WAOW) - Marshfield police said Thursday three men and one woman were arrested in a methamphetamine trafficking probe at a home.

The arrests were part of an investigation that began in mid-November and followed a search of a home in the 600 block of East Fourth Street on Wednesday, Police Chief Rick Gramza said.

Arrested on suspicion of charges ranging from possession of methamphetamine and marijuana to bail jumping and maintaining a drug trafficking case were:

-- Ricky Rosplock, 32.

-- Jacob Pruitt, 24.

-- Curtis Gadke, 31.

-- Amanda L Ronek, 22.