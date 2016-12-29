Bucks top Pistons behind Parker's 31 points - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Bucks top Pistons behind Parker's 31 points

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) -- Jabari Parker scored 31 points and Giannis Antetokuompo had 23 points and eight rebounds as Milwaukee beat Detroit 119-94 on Wednesday night.

Greg Monroe added 14 points, six assists and five rebounds against his former team to help the Bucks win for the second time in five games.

Tobias Harris had 23 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for Detroit, which has dropped six of seven. The Pistons ended a five-game losing streak Monday with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who rested LeBron James, but weren't competitive against visiting Milwaukee.

