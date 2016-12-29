Like fine wine, Rodgers-Nelson getting better with age

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Jordy Nelson have worked with each other so long that it often seems they can create plays just by making eye contact. That duo is now on a roll heading into Sunday's showdown against the Lions in Detroit for the NFC North title.

"You can see the trust," coach Mike McCarthy said. "He releases the ball much earlier to Jordy and that in itself speaks volumes of their relationship ... They're a unique combination."

Nelson entered the league as a second-round draft choice out of Kansas State in 2008, which was Rodgers' first year taking over as the starting quarterback.

Since then, they have combined to become the most productive quarterback-receiver touchdown combination in Packers history, breaking the mark of 57 held by Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman.