Law enforcement weighs in on new OWI laws

On January 1, 2017 new drunken driving laws will go into effect that impact repeat offenders. But will they be enough to have an impact on drinking and driving in the state? Marathon County Lt. Mark Wagers isn't quite sure.

"It's too early to tell whether or not these enhanced penalties will, hopefully it will help deter people," said Wagers.

The new penalties are only on fourth offenses or more. A fourth drunken driving offense will be a felony regardless of when it's committed. The maximum sentence for fifth and sixth offenses will increase from three years to five. Maximum sentences for seventh, eighth and ninth offenses will increase from five years to seven and a half. The maximum sentence for a 10th or subsequent offense will move from seven and a half years to a decade behind bars.

"Whether it's going to deter people from getting their first, their second, their third remains to be seen," said Wagers.

Even after these increases, Wisconsin is still the only state that doesn't criminalize a first offense.

"It's not unusual for us to arrest someone for the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, 10th offense," said Wagers. "It's not unheard of for us, we see that fairly frequently."

While Wagers said he hopes that these new laws help, he said it's not helping the bigger picture.

"It's not necessarily going to break the cycle of them abusing alcohol and then getting behind the wheel and driving, so there needs to be some additional approaches as well," said Wagers. "In order to get where we need to go there has to be other options and other tools we can use."