Tavern league leaders encourage 'Safe Ride Home' program

Drunken driving is always a heightened concern for New Years Eve, but local tavern league leaders want to remind people of a free option available at some bars.

The 'Safe Ride Home' program is a voucher available at some bars for a free cab ride home. Of the nearly 200 bars in Marathon County, 96 of them participate.

"We want to keep everyone safe, not just the drivers themselves that have been drinking, but the other people that are out on the roads, coming back from a party, going out to eat, have their kids with them," said Marathon County Tavern League President Karen Zeller. "We just want to make sure everyone is safe."

Local tavern league leaders said to make sure not to wait to call until the last minute, there are only two cab company's in Marathon County and it can take more than an hour for the cab to arrive.