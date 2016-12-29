DNR alters climate change message on website

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has changed its message about climate change.

The agency has completely altered a portion of its website that used to mention how greenhouse gases contributed to climate change. Now, the page is just a short message about the D.N.R.'s mission to adapt to nature.

In a statement, D.N.R. spokesperson James Dick said the reasoning behind this, is that the notion of climate change is still up for debate.

But other environmental experts, including the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, said there is enough evidence to support it, and they're disappointed by the move.

"It is truly disappointing that our state natural resource agency is taking off virtually any reference to climate change," said George Meyer. "What causes it, and what impact it has on the natural resources."

The old page went into detail about greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide emissions contributed to climate change, and what the public can do to slow down the process.

Now, the page reads:

"As it has done throughout the centuries, the earth is going through a change. The reasons for this change at this particular time in the earth's long history are being debated and researched by academic entities outside the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources"

Meyer believes most experts who work with the D.N.R. actually disagree with the new page.

"Looking at the D.N.R.... you'd be hard to find a scientist in that agency that doesn't believe that climate change is being worsened by emissions," he said.

He thinks the website change came from Madison.

"I truly think the removal from this on the website is a political decision," Meyer said. "Not a scientific decision."

Governor Scott Walker controls the D.N.R., and he hasn't supported any recent legislation to fight climate change. But at this point, it's unclear if his administration is involved with the website change.