Local barber shop closes after 54 years

For 54 years The Family Barber Shop in Wausau has served the community. Thursday it's door closed, but owners old and new have fond memories to share.

"So this is it?"

"This is it."

Vernon Hohn had The Family Barber Shop built in September of 1962, when the rural area had yet to become the business hub it is today. The only other nearby business was Peoples State Bank, which opened a month before.

"It was always a nice, comfortable place to come." said John Knauf, a returning customer since 1987. "There was always good conversation."

"It's just been a smooth, everyday, great experience," adds Jim Weiss, the most recent owner of the establishment.

Vernon Hohn feels nostalgia towards the place he once called home.

"I have a lot of feelings. I love this shop and my customers," said Hohn. "And I want to thank the ones that are still living for being such good customers. We just had a wonderful shop here."

Jim Weiss echoes the sentiment.

"We've had a good combination," said Weiss. "It's been a good run."

In 1998 Vernon Hohn decided to retire and sold the business and the house to Jim Weiss.

"I mean, he was a great mentor," said Weiss. "I worked with him for 18 years and it was like home already, so how do you leave home? So that made the second 18 years pretty easy."

Dedicated customers dropped by to give thanks to the current staff and Hohn. Some gave cards to employees and others gave snacks.

"But, you know there's so many friends I've made like Vern, for example," said Weiss. "The total amounts of friends I've developed, acquaintances, fellas I play golf with, people that have passed away over the generations. So those memories I'll keep and those will be awesome."

Hohn was given his final haircut at the shop tonight. Now he'll follow his hair specialist to her next location.

"It's just a major change, and I guess change comes with time," concluded Hohn.

Weiss said that by next week the property will be vacant and then sold in the following weeks.