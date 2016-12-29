UWSP hangs on to top No. 20 North Central 65-63 at Sentry Classic

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -- An eight point halftime lead turned into a last-minute deficit, but the UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team was able to withhold No. 20 North Central (Ill.) behind clutch free throw shooting from Ethan Bublitz.

The sophomore from Kettle Moraine Lutheran knocked down two free shots with 1.3 seconds left to give UW-Stevens Point its first signature win of the year, 65-63 in the feature game of this year's Sentry Classic.

Bublitz scored 16 of his 17 points in the second half, including three free throws in the final 30 seconds. Fellow sophomore Mark Nelson led all scorers with 18 points in the UWSP win.

The Pointers host Augustana (Ill.) on Saturday in a game that tips off at 3:00 p.m. UWSP then begins conference play at Oshkosh on January 4.