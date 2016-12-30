Serena Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

(ABC) -- Tennis great Serena Williams is engaged.

Her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit, made the announcement on Facebook, embedding a Reddit post from her verified account.

"She said yes," he wrote.

In her Reddit post, Williams, 35, wrote of the proposal, "I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage awaited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own 'charming.' Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle."

She continued in the classic Reddit template, "At the same table we first met by chance. This time he made it not by chance. But by choice. Down on one knee. He said 4 words. And. r/isaidyes."

The two were first linked last year but haven't posted much about each other on social media.

On his verified Reddit account, Ohanian, 33, replied to Williams' post, "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."

Williams posted a cartoon image of the proposal, with her in her classic tennis gear and both their faces as variations of the Reddit logo.