KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- A standoff between police and an armed man in downtown Kenosha has ended with his death.

Police have not said whether the man killed himself. Authorities say the 18-year-old Kenosha man was sitting in a vehicle armed with a number of guns about 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

The Kenosha News reports the man had posted a message on social media earlier in the day announcing plans to kill as many people as possible and force police to kill him.

The standoff with tactical officers ended about 6 p.m. when police found the man was dead in the vehicle. No one else was hurt.

The incident shut down traffic in the downtown area for about two hours.