Wisconsin grocery stores clash over trademark logo

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Two Wisconsin grocers are clashing in court over logos.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Metcalfe, Inc., which runs two supermarkets in the Madison area and one in Wauwatosa, filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against Festmark Inc., which does business as Festival Foods. The lawsuit contends that both Metcalfe and Festmark have been using logos shaped like road signs to indicate locally grown foods. The lawsuit alleges Metcalfe Festmark copied its concept for the logos, amounting to trademark infringement.

The lawsuit asks a judge to block Festmark's use of the logos and pay Metcalfe unspecified damages.

A Festival spokesman didn't respond to Journal Sentinel inquiries. An email The Associated Press sent to the company on Friday wasn't immediately returned. Online court records didn't indicate an attorney for the company.