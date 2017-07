GREEN BAY (WAOW) - A 27-year-old Keshena man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl last summer, U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad said Friday.

Matthew T. White Jr. pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a child under age 13 for engaging in a sex act with the girl in June near Legend Lake on the Menominee Indian Reservation, the prosecutor said.

White was ordered to serve five years of supervision after he is released from prison.

White’s remorse and acceptance of responsibility, as well as his prior service to the county, were factors in the sentencing, Haanstad said in a statement.