Central Wisconsin 2016 Year in Review

As the clock winds down and the seconds fade away in 2016, Newsline 9 takes a look back at the historic headlines from our area that caught the attention of our viewers.

April: One night turned deadly outside the Antigo High School Prom as 18-year-old Jakob Wagner shot two students leaving the dance.

Wagner was later shot and killed by Antigo Police Officer Andrew Hopfensperger, seen by nearby surveillance footage outside the school.

July: Deadly floods swept across the state throughout the summer costing billions in damages.

From highways collapsing to boats being washed away, the damage was extensive.

One person died from the extreme flooding in Iron County.

October: A chilling video on YouTube surfacing that reignited an Antigo investigation that has lead detectives scratching their heads for seven years.

The video called "Hi, Walter! I got a new gf today' was originally posted on YouTube two months after missing teen Kayla Berg disappeared.

The video had police, family members and the public believe the girl who was tied up and screaming in the video could have been Kayla.

After an investigation into the origin of the video, it turned out to be a hoax and was created by a production crew in upstate New York.

October: After more than 18 months of battling inside and outside the Marathon County court system, 16-year-old Dylan Yang was sentenced for the murder of Isaiah Powell.

Protests sparked all over the city, which included a public demonstration appearance by a high ranking county official.

Yang was ultimately sentenced to 13 years behind bars.

