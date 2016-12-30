Governor Walker, Michigan gov. put friendly wager on Cotton Bowl

Governor Scott Walker and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder are putting a friendly wager on the Cotton Bowl football game, according to Walker's office.

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Western Michigan Broncos on Monday.

The two governors wagered on their state's staple products. Walker put cheese and bratwursts on the line, while Snyder wagered products from a Michigan brewing company and baked goods.

The following statement was sent in a press release from Walker's office on Friday:

“The Badgers have played a great season, and even though the Western Michigan Broncos are undefeated, thus far, I am confident the leadership of the Badger seniors and Coach Chryst will guide the Badgers to victory in Texas!,” Governor Walker said.