New letter released in connection with Langlade Co. Sheriff resignation

A new letter has been released in connection with Langlade County Sheriff Bill Greening's resignation.

On Friday, Robin Stowe of the county's corporation counsel sent a letter to local media as a response to the announcement of the resignation.

This comes after Greening sent letters to the Antigo Daily Journal discussing his early resignation and a conflict with the county's former human resources director.

Earlier this week, Newsline 9 uncovered the former director is under investigation by the Marathon County District Attorney. However, the reason why is remaining secret.

In the new letter sent by Stowe, it acknowledges the sheriff's resignation and the conflict Greening describes.

“Whatever reasons cited by Sheriff Greening for his resignation are “legitimate” to him, and are not subject to question or acceptance by the County Board,” Stowe wrote. “Upon deciding to provide an explanation for his resignation via published statements, Sheriff Greening has attributed his decision to a conflict with the County's former Human Resources Director. Sheriff Greening indicated in a published article that there are additional details that he is not at liberty to disclose at this time, and the same is true for the County Board.”

The letter also discussed the importance of the relationship between the board and Greening.

“It is the responsibility of the County Board to make difficult budgetary decisions to allocate the limited funding available amongst all County departments, including the Sheriff's department,” Stowe wrote. “In order to implement these additional resources, the Sheriff and County Board must work together.”

The letter ends by saying prior to Greening's retirement, the board and sheriff agreed to work together in an effort to address the staffing needs of the sheriff's department by using the services provided by the county's human resource department.

A full copy of the letter can be read below.