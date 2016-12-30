Some snowmobile trails open Saturday in Marathon County

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Some snowmobile trails in Marathon County will open at noon Saturday – about a month ahead of a year ago.

Motorized Recreation Administrator Jon Daniels said trails in Zone 1 (Hatley, Elderon, Pike Lake and Galloway areas), including the Mountain Bay trail east of County Highway J, open at noon.

Zones 2, 3, 4 and 5 remain closed.

"Ride with care as trail conditions are only fair and stay on the designated trail," Daniels said. "Use caution. Some fields and wind-swept areas may be rough due to lack of snow cover."

Last year, the first of Marathon County's 850-mile trail system didn't open until Jan. 30.

in 2015, the county opened about half its trails Jan. 16. Three years ago, the trails opened Dec. 25 and closed March 29, making a 94-day season, the second longest on record, Daniels said.

According to Daniels, since 1991, the snowmobile season in Marathon County has been scrapped just once - the winter of 2001-2002. The length of the season has ranged from just five days in 2011-2012 to 96 days in 1996-1997.

Trail conditions are available at www.co.marathon.wi.us/parks.asp