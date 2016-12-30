Antigo Police hope for quiet 2017

After two police shootings and a reignited cold case investigation that lead to another dead end, the Antigo community is hoping to pick up the pieces and have a quieter 2017.

Between the Antigo High School prom shooting, a high-speed pursuit that lead the department to an hours-long standoff in Lincoln County, and a viral YouTube video that had many believe it was missing teen Kayla Berg, the small department was pushed to the limit in 2016.

Captain James Kolpack has been with the department for 30 years and said he has never experienced a year quite like this in the community of around 8,000 residents.

"Working short-handed and long hours for everybody. Our department pulled together and worked very hard to get past that," he said. "I'm very proud of the members of our department."

Residents like James Novak, who has lived in Antigo for over 80 years, said he gives the department credit for everything they have been through this year.

"I think they deserve a big applause for what they do," Novak said.

Antigo Police protect their city with only 15 officers.