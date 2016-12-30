Still time to fill deer tags for bow season

Although cold weather has plagued the region over the last month, there is still time to fill those extra deer tags before bow season closes out.

Justin Gaiche, owner of Chase Outdoors in Rothschild, said that as the weather gets colder deer will get back into a regular pattern and become less pressured after gun season.

During late season, the main focus for deer is to fatten up for the cold winter months so if you find the food, you find the deer.

Gaiche said wintertime hunting is one of the best times of the year to be out in the woods.

"[It's] one of the most overlooked time of the year to be hunting," Gaiche said. "Deer activity right now is exceptional."

He adds that deer are most active during the last 45 minutes of daylight.

Bow season closes Jan. 8.