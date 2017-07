WOOD COUNTY (WAOW) -- According to Wood County Trail Coordinator, Sandra Green the Auburndale Nite Owls snowmobile trails in Arpin are closed.

A man was riding his snowmobile over a patch of ice on the trail when his ski went through the ice.

The man was thrown from his sled, but was not injured.

Green says the area behind Kandy Kane Park where the creek crosses over the trail is dangerous.

She says the trail won't be back open until the area gets more snow and cold weather.