Driver charged in crash that killed 4

Fifteen felony charges have been filed against a Wisconsin man accused of driving drunk and killing four people in a wrong-way interstate crash.

The Nov. 2 crash on Interstate 94 in Dane County killed three people who worked for a Milwaukee accounting firm who were returning from a recruiting trip to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

A fourth person in another vehicle was also killed.

The charges filed Friday against 33-year-old Brysen Wills, of Waunakee, including homicide intoxicated use of a vehicle and reckless homicide.

Court documents say state troopers found several beer cars scattered around the road and a box for a case of Miller Lite on the passenger seat of Wills' vehicle.

The documents say Wills was drinking at a Sun Prairie bar for more than an hour before the crash.

