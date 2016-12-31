One dead, two injured in Sauk County crash

One person is dead and two others are injured after a three vehicle crash occurred in Sauk County near Lake Delton early Saturday morning.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, at around 1:30 a.m. a freightliner semi was traveling eastbound on I-39/I-90 at milepost 93 when it ran off the highway, struck a guardrail, continued into the ditch line and hit several trees.

The guardrail was then protruding into the eastbound lanes and was struck by two other vehicles.

State Patrol reports that the driver of the semi, 42-year-old Koshin Mohamed Omar, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other drivers received non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.