One dead, two injured in Sauk County crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

One dead, two injured in Sauk County crash

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SAUK COUNTY (WAOW) -

One person is dead and two others are injured after a three vehicle crash occurred in Sauk County near Lake Delton early Saturday morning. 

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, at around 1:30 a.m. a freightliner semi was traveling eastbound on I-39/I-90 at milepost 93 when it ran off the highway, struck a guardrail, continued into the ditch line and hit several trees. 

The guardrail was then protruding into the eastbound lanes and was struck by two other vehicles. 

State Patrol reports that the driver of the semi, 42-year-old Koshin Mohamed Omar, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other drivers received non-life threatening injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.