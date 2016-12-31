Wausau Police beefs up patrol for New Year

The Wausau Police Department announced on Saturday that they will be strengthening its staff for New Year's Eve.

Lt. Andrew Hartwig said the department will have more officers on patrol for the holiday.

Hartwig encourages everyone to have a good time, however, if you think you've had a little too much to drink, they say there are several options to make sure you get home safe.

"Safe Ride Home, calling taxi companies [and] if they do need a ride if they run into any kind of situation, they can call us," Hartwig said. "We're willing to help out any way we can."

Police said they will mostly be looking out for traffic violations and drunk drivers.