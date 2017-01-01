Cook’s return key to Rodgers’ success

“I enjoy the pressure being on me,” said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Under Pressure, Rodgers has played his best.

“As a quarterback the spotlight is on you, the expectations are on you,” Rodgers said. “Those are things that I have taken upon myself over the years and I look forward to those challenges each week.”

For weeks Rodgers has been playing great football with the Packers needing wins each time out to keep their playoff hopes intact. But last week the quarterback reached even higher heights, finding a zone rarely seen, throwing for 4 scores and running for a touchdown as well.

“I think that in the course of the season, you struggle at times to find that zone, obviously if you could find and corral that zone you would use it every single game.”

Aaron Rodgers lengthy interception-less steak did not start with the win streak. His rediscovered greatness instead coincided with Jared Cook’s return one week prior in Washington.

“No one ever keeps a stat on how much attention does a player require,” said Packers coach Mike McCarthy. “That is important. Whether it is the quarterback, the running back, or a tight end that can win one-on-ones. Those are all things that you have to factor in to his presence here. (Cook) wins down the middle of the field.

“He is a guy that can line up outside or inside and is a great blocker as well,” said receiver Davante Adams. “He is out there occupying multiple eyes which allows me to slip through the cracks and make some plays.”

“It works both ways,” Cook said. “I think they have the ability to open it up for me, and when they move the safety over or put help over the top, it will open up another person.”

Cook suffered his severe ankle injury against the Lions back in September. Time will tell if the Packers exploit his match up with the season on the line Sunday.