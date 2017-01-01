New Year's shooting at Milwaukee nightclub kills 1 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

New Year's shooting at Milwaukee nightclub kills 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Milwaukee police are searching for suspects after a New Year's shooting at a nightclub killed one person.

WITI-TV reports the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at Dee's Elegance Bar & Grill on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Police say the 37-year-old victim was shot inside the club after an altercation with at least two people.

Those two fled after the shooting.

The victim died at the scene. It's Milwaukee's first homicide of 2017.
 

